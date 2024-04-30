Expand / Collapse search

Feds looking at reclassifying marijuana; Arizona man convicted of cartel-related murders | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 30, 2024 6:24pm MST
PHOENIX - From the potential impact of a reclassification of marijuana as a less dangerous drug to a deadly bounce house tragedy in Pinal County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

1. Bounce house tragedy leaves child dead

Wind blows away bounce house in Arizona, killing a child and injuring another
Wind blows away bounce house in Arizona, killing a child and injuring another

A strong gust of wind blew away a bounce house in Pinal County, killing a child. Here's what we know about the tragedy.

2. How reclassifying marijuana could impact Americans

Marijuana: How its reclassification by the DEA could impact Americans
Marijuana: How its reclassification by the DEA could impact Americans

With U.S. drug regulators proposing to move marijuana into a different category of drugs under federal law, here's what it could mean for Americans, especially for businesses that deal with the substance.

3. Internet could get more expensive for some people soon

As Affordable Connectivity Program dries up, internet will get pricier for millions
As Affordable Connectivity Program dries up, internet will get pricier for millions

April is the last fully funded month of the Affordable Connectivity Program that provides discounts on internet access for millions of Americans.

4. Man accused of breaking into house while homeowner was asleep

Man broke into Mesa house while homeowner was asleep: PD
Man broke into Mesa house while homeowner was asleep: PD

Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a home in Mesa and stealing several items.

5. Arizona convicted of cartel-related murders

Arizona man convicted of California cartel-related murders: DA
Arizona man convicted of California cartel-related murders: DA

A jury in California has convicted a Phoenix man in connection with the killings of four people over a cartel-related dispute.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/30/2024

Temperatures in the upper 90s? It's possible this week!