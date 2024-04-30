Feds looking at reclassifying marijuana; Arizona man convicted of cartel-related murders | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the potential impact of a reclassification of marijuana as a less dangerous drug to a deadly bounce house tragedy in Pinal County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
1. Bounce house tragedy leaves child dead
A strong gust of wind blew away a bounce house in Pinal County, killing a child. Here's what we know about the tragedy.
2. How reclassifying marijuana could impact Americans
With U.S. drug regulators proposing to move marijuana into a different category of drugs under federal law, here's what it could mean for Americans, especially for businesses that deal with the substance.
3. Internet could get more expensive for some people soon
April is the last fully funded month of the Affordable Connectivity Program that provides discounts on internet access for millions of Americans.
4. Man accused of breaking into house while homeowner was asleep
Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a home in Mesa and stealing several items.
5. Arizona convicted of cartel-related murders
A jury in California has convicted a Phoenix man in connection with the killings of four people over a cartel-related dispute.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 4/30/2024
Temperatures in the upper 90s? It's possible this week!