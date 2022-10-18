Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and $2,000 found on suspects, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says

article

Three people in Maricopa County are in trouble after deputies found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and thousands of dollars on them, the sheriff's office said.

It's known how the suspects initially came into contact with deputies, but the sheriff's office says they were processed through the Intake, Transfer and Release facility for several drug charges.

A thousand fentanyl pills, more than 500 grams of meth and three grams of cocaine were found. A gun and $2,000 in cash were also found.

"Excellent job by our detectives," the sheriff's office said.

The suspects have not been named, and it's not clear what charges they'll be facing.

Related stories: