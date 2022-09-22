Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond make video game debut in EA Sports FIFA 23

article

Ted Lasso’s popularity is not just limited to the streaming TV universe anymore. Now, he's coming to the video game world, thanks to EA Sports.

The California-based video game company announced Wednesday that the beloved character – and players from AFC Richmond, including Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas – will be featured in the new FIFA 23 video game.

AFC Richmond, the fictional soccer club in the TV series, will appear in the game under the "Rest of the World" league in kickoff and online play. Ted Lasso, portrayed by actor Jason Sudekis, will be available in career mode. The team’s well-known iconic home stadium, Nelson Road, will also be featured in the game, EA Sports shared on their website.

AFC Richmond characters from Ted Lasso appear in new FIFA 23 game. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

"Believe it. #FIFA23 x @TedLasso He’s proven he belongs in the game, now Ted Lasso and @AFCRichmond are playable in FIFA 23 starting September 30," EA Sports tweeted last week.

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Emmy Award-winner Jason Sudeikis, said in a statement on the EA Sports website. "As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters."

Ted Lasso character appears in new FIFA 23 game. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports) Expand

Players can also unlock several AFC Richmond items, including kits, tifos, and manager items on the FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs where applicable.

"In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe," David Jackson, VP of Brand for EA SPORTS FIFA said in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23."

The highly-anticipated game will be available on gaming consoles for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One on Sept. 30. But players can get early access to the FIFA 23 ultimate edition starting on Sept. 27, EA Sports shared.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

