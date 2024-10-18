Filthy conditions at Phoenix dog rescue; deadly crash on Loop 101 l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Blowing Dust Warning
from FRI 12:25 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County
16
Blowing Dust Warning
from FRI 12:33 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 3:30 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Wind Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Southeast Gila County, Globe/Miami, San Carlos
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 12:33 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Pinal County

Filthy conditions at Phoenix dog rescue; deadly crash on Loop 101 l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  October 18, 2024 10:27am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning headlines l Oct. 18, 2024

Here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Friday, October 18.

PHOENIX - A Phoenix dog rescue is on the Arizona Humane Society's radar following complaints of filthy conditions; at least one person died in a crash along a Valley freeway; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 18.

1. Filthy conditions at dog rescue

The Arizona Humane Society has received numerous complaints about filthy conditions at "Puppy Luv" animal rescue in Phoenix. Read more here.

2. Deadly crash on Valley freeway

At least one person is dead after a crash on Loop 101 in Phoenix. Read more here.

3. Arrest made in deadly double shooting

Refugio Jimenez

A suspect accused of shooting two people in a south Phoenix neighborhood, leaving one of them dead, has been arrested. Read more here.

4. Man accused of murder in Buckeye crash

Nathan Chaidez, 18, being taken into custody. (Photo from the Buckeye Police Department)

Charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were brought against an 18-year-old man months after a deadly crash in Buckeye. Read more here.

5. Major layoffs at paint company

A worker paints doors inside a home under construction at the Kelley Farms Barbera Homes subdivision in Ballston Lake, New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (Photo by Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PPG — a global manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials — is laying off nearly 2,000 workers as it trims operation costs and sells off a chunk of its architectural business. Read more here.

Today's weather

Friday will be a much different weather day in the Valley, with cooler temps and rain in the forecast. Read more here.