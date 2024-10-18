Filthy conditions at Phoenix dog rescue; deadly crash on Loop 101 l Morning News Brief

A Phoenix dog rescue is on the Arizona Humane Society's radar following complaints of filthy conditions; at least one person died in a crash along a Valley freeway; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 18.

1. Filthy conditions at dog rescue

The Arizona Humane Society has received numerous complaints about filthy conditions at "Puppy Luv" animal rescue in Phoenix. Read more here.

2. Deadly crash on Valley freeway

At least one person is dead after a crash on Loop 101 in Phoenix. Read more here.

3. Arrest made in deadly double shooting

Refugio Jimenez

A suspect accused of shooting two people in a south Phoenix neighborhood, leaving one of them dead, has been arrested. Read more here.

4. Man accused of murder in Buckeye crash

Nathan Chaidez, 18, being taken into custody. (Photo from the Buckeye Police Department)

Charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were brought against an 18-year-old man months after a deadly crash in Buckeye. Read more here.

5. Major layoffs at paint company

A worker paints doors inside a home under construction at the Kelley Farms Barbera Homes subdivision in Ballston Lake, New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (Photo by Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PPG — a global manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials — is laying off nearly 2,000 workers as it trims operation costs and sells off a chunk of its architectural business. Read more here.

Today's weather

Friday will be a much different weather day in the Valley, with cooler temps and rain in the forecast. Read more here.