Firefighter rescues cat from smoldering house in Connecticut

After putting out a house fire in Meriden, Connecticut, on March 15, there was still one job left for the responding crews: to rescue a cat that was looking a little worse for wear, and sitting on an upstairs balcony.

"The Meriden, CT Fire Department received a call for a fire on the reach porches of a two-story residential home," Matthew Van Ness told Storyful. "Firefighters arrived on scene and encounter[ed] flames coming from the rear porches. As the fire was being extinguished in the rear, a cat was seen and the firefighters rescued it."

Van Ness’s video shows one firefighter using a ladder to get to the cat.