First lady Jill Biden to visit Phoenix, tour COVID-19 vaccine site

First lady Jill Biden will visit Arizona next week to tour a COVID-19 vaccination site at a Phoenix middle school.

According to Jill Biden's office, the first lady, alongside second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, will tour the vaccine site on June 30 at Isaac Middle School, located at 3402 W. McDowell Road.

Before arriving in Phoenix, the first lady will tour vaccination sites in Texas.

"The First Lady and Second Gentleman will visit COVID-19 vaccination sites in Texas and Arizona and encourage everyone in these communities to get vaccinated," the White House said in a statement. "These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 436 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers bring the pandemic-long totals to 893,147 known cases and 17,913 deaths.

State officials reported 475 cases and 11 deaths of Saturday, down from the 587 cases and 28 deaths announced Friday.

More than 6.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans — 49.3% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot.

Health officials said more than 3.1 million Arizona residents now are fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

