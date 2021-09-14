Expand / Collapse search

NICHOLAS IMAGES: A look at the damage in southeast Texas

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 26 Houston

Storm damage in Sargent after Nicholas landfall

Nicholas made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Sargent in Matagorda County. FOX 26's Nate Griffin has an update on the aftermath.

HOUSTON - Southeast Texas is finally getting a look at the damage from Nicholas Tuesday morning.

The storm brought heavy rains, flash floods, and storm surge to the area. High winds contributed to widespread power outages that left more than half a million in the dark.

Here are some of the videos and photos of damage the region:

VIDEO: Heavy rain, strong wind from Nicholas in Texas

Videos in Port Arthur, Matagorda and Galveston show the effects of Nicholas, which made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane.

Around the Harris County Precinct 2 area

Image 1 of 9

High water on both exits of I-10 at Monmouth.

Clear Creek at 1-45

Image 1 of 2

A high Clear Creek looking east from I-45.

City of Clear Lake Shores

Image 1 of 4

A huge tree fell in Clear Lake Shores.

Crystal Beach

Image 1 of 5

Trailer trashed on Crystal Beach after Nicholas blew through.