NICHOLAS IMAGES: A look at the damage in southeast Texas
HOUSTON - Southeast Texas is finally getting a look at the damage from Nicholas Tuesday morning.
The storm brought heavy rains, flash floods, and storm surge to the area. High winds contributed to widespread power outages that left more than half a million in the dark.
LATEST: Nicholas continues march through Houston area after leaving half-million customers in the dark
Here are some of the videos and photos of damage the region:
Around the Harris County Precinct 2 area
Image 1 of 9
▼
High water on both exits of I-10 at Monmouth.
CHECK LIVE RADAR AND TROPICAL WEATHER FORECAST
Clear Creek at 1-45
Image 1 of 2
▼
A high Clear Creek looking east from I-45.
City of Clear Lake Shores
Image 1 of 4
▼
A huge tree fell in Clear Lake Shores.
Crystal Beach
Advertisement
Image 1 of 5
▼
Trailer trashed on Crystal Beach after Nicholas blew through.