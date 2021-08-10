Flash flood warning issued as monsoon storm dumps rain across Phoenix area

The monsoon returned during the early-morning hours of August 10, dumping rain across the Valley.

FOX 10 cameras captured heavy rain falling in the downtown Phoenix area on Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers in the East Valley to be vigilant as heavy rain falls in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties.

Crews rescue 3 from vehicle in runoff-swollen Tucson wash

Crews rescued three people from a vehicle in a runoff-swollen wash on the outskirts of metro Tucson on Tuesday as monsoon thunderstorms caused scattered flash flooding in southeastern Arizona.

Personnel from the Golder Ranch and Northwest fire districts safely extricated the people trapped in the vehicle stuck in the chest-high water, the Golder Ranch district said.

The driver of a second vehicle stranded in the flooded Canada Del Oro Wash was able to get out without assistance, the district said on Twitter.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and advisories for metro Tucson and rural areas in the region.

Up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain fell in the Santa Catalina Mountains overlooking Tucson while up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain fell in less than a half-hour in Graham County, the weather service said.

Forecasters warned that runoff from wildfire burn scars could trigger mudslides and produce flows carrying rocks, mud and other debris through normally dry washes.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report

