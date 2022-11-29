Wedding guest sues Florida caterer after allegedly being served marijuana-laced food

A woman who attended a wedding in Longwood, Florida earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the caterer after the food served during the wedding allegedly had marijuana in it.

According to a lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, Virginia Ann Tayor-Svoboda said she suffered "severe, permanent injuries" and became "immediately ill" after eating the food at the wedding. She alleged Joycelyn Bryan, who owns Joycelyn's Southern Kitchen Inc., was negligent in allowing marijuana into the food, and is seeking more than $30,000 in damages. She has demanded a jurat trial.

The wedding took place on Feb. 19, 2022, at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood, Florida. Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the venue after some wedding guests began to complain of stomach pains and vomiting. Some guests were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Video from a deputy's body-worn camera showed a deputy ask the bride and groom if they authorized the catering company to put cannabis in the wedding food. One person responds "no, sir," while a woman appears to stare and does not respond.

The bride, later identified as Danya Glenny, and the catering manager, Bryant, were both arrested and booked into jail on several charges, including tampering with food and delivering marijuana.

Danya Glenny (bride), Joycelyn Bryant (catering manager). Photos via Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Glenny, the bride, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to online court records. Bryant has also pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.