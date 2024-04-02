Florida man sues Disney after ferry boat crashes into dock, sends him into trash can: lawsuit

article

A Florida man's intended trip to Disney's Magic Kingdom was thwarted after the ferry boat he was on crashed into the dock and sent him falling into a trash can, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County this week.

Justin Tripp filed suit on Monday regarding an incident that happened onboard a ferry boat from the Walt Disney World parking lot to Magic Kingdom on April 27, 2023, according to documents obtained by FOX 35.

He was being instructed onto the boat by Disney crew members who said he would need to stand for the duration of the ride because the ferry was "so crowded with passengers," the lawsuit said. Tripp was standing in the back part of the boat.

As the ferry approached the docking area, it "did not slow down," the lawsuit continued. It wound up striking the dock at an "unsafe and high rate of speed causing passengers to be thrown about." Tripp said he was thrown into a steel pillar where he hit his neck and head, and eventually fell into a trash can "which prevented him from possibly being thrown overboard."

The lawsuit alleges that Disney crew members did not warn passengers of the "imminent collision with the dock," and also said the theme park breached its duty to use reasonable care.

Tripp said he suffered several injuries, including bodily injury to his neck and head and other parts of his body, pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earnings, loss of the ability to earn money and aggravation of a previously existing condition.

"Disney knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care should have known, of the actions and inactions that caused the allision or crash of the ferry into the dock and failed to correct such conditions," the lawsuit said.

Tripp demands judgment for compensatory damages in excess of $50,000, prejudgment interest, post-judgment interest and costs.

FOX 35 reached out to Disney for comment.