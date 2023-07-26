Food delivery demands high as long heat wave continues to grip Phoenix

As Arizonans continue to swelter in the extreme heat, that same heat wave means some are doing great business, because people say it's too hot to even go out and grab a meal.

"It's lunchtime or dinner time, and people are coming to get a meal, but because it's so hot out, people are picking up their phone and ordering in," said Adrian.

One of the people who are earning a lot of money during this stretch of extreme heat is Adrian, who delivers food for DoorDash.

"I made about $80,000 last year doing DoorDash," said Adrian.

Adrian was expecting demand to slow drastically for meal deliveries in July, just like it did in 2022.

"I thought it [would] because it did last year. It slowed down," said Adrian. "But this year, just order after order after order."

Adrian is not the only person who has noticed an increase in food deliveries. At La Piñata Mexican Food, owner Rose Ann Schulz said take out and delivery orders are up by 30% percent.

"I think people don't want do go home and cook, so yeah, take out has grown quite a bit," said Schulz.

According to officials wit Uber, demand for services provided by its Uber Eats app is well above normal for this time of year. They also report an uptick in cold meal orders, like smoothies and ice cream.