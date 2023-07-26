Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 10:45 PM MST, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:38 PM MST until WED 11:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:53 PM MST until THU 1:00 AM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Dust Advisory
from WED 9:47 PM MST until WED 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Food delivery demands high as long heat wave continues to grip Phoenix

FOX 10 Phoenix

Food delivery demands up amid heat wave

It has been days since people in Phoenix saw temperatures below 110F during the daytime, and this stretch of excessive heat means food delivery drivers are raking in a lot of money. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

PHOENIX - As Arizonans continue to swelter in the extreme heat, that same heat wave means some are doing great business, because people say it's too hot to even go out and grab a meal.

"It's lunchtime or dinner time, and people are coming to get a meal, but because it's so hot out, people are picking up their phone and ordering in," said Adrian.

One of the people who are earning a lot of money during this stretch of extreme heat is Adrian, who delivers food for DoorDash.

"I made about $80,000 last year doing DoorDash," said Adrian.

Adrian was expecting demand to slow drastically for meal deliveries in July, just like it did in 2022.

"I thought it [would] because it did last year. It slowed down," said Adrian. "But this year, just order after order after order."

Adrian is not the only person who has noticed an increase in food deliveries. At La Piñata Mexican Food, owner Rose Ann Schulz said take out and delivery orders are up by 30% percent.

"I think people don't want do go home and cook, so yeah, take out has grown quite a bit," said Schulz.

According to officials wit Uber, demand for services provided by its Uber Eats app is well above normal for this time of year. They also report an uptick in cold meal orders, like smoothies and ice cream.