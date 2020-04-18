Food truck vendors now serving food at one Arizona rest area

Gov. Doug Ducey says food trucks have started to operate at one Arizona rest area, days after he signed an executive order that allowed for such operations.

On April 15, Gov. Ducey issued an executive order that allowed food trucks to operate at eight ADOT rest areas, including:

Sunset Point and Christensen, along I-17

Haviland, Parks and Meteor Crater, along I-40

Ehrenberg, Burnt Wells, and Sacaton, along I-10

(Click here if you can't see the interactive map)

“We want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to support the truck drivers who are working long hours to keep our grocery stores stocked and our medical professionals equipped,” Governor Ducey said, in a statement announcing the executive order.

Two of the rest areas, Christensen and Parks, were re-opened by ADOT to serve truckers during the COVID-19 crisis. According to a statement released by ADOT on April 3, Christensen closed in 2002 and Parks closed in 2009.

On Saturday, Gov. Ducey tweeted on his verified Twitter page that food trucks are operating at the Sunset Point rest area.

According to state officials, commercial activities are ordinarily prohibited at federally-funded rest areas, but the Federal Highway Administration has recently allowed states to allow food trucks at rest areas, while the national emergency declaration remains in effect.

Food vendors, travellers speak out

Food vendors who are serving truckers at rest areas are speaking out on the new arrangements.

"Everyone is quite friendly and thankful that we're here," said Sherry Owens with Cactus Dogs and Lemonade. "Truckers that can't food, not just truckers but people travelling from north to south. People are literally going up north, and they turn around here to get food."

Travellers are also speaking out.

"I mean, everyone has to eat, right?" said Kerry McCarthy. "If it's done in a safe manner, I don't see the big issue. It's a rest area, and we're travelling through."

Permits for operating at the rest area can be obtained for free, according to state officials.

Mobile Food Vendor Permits at ADOT Rest Areas

https://azdot.gov/business/permits/encroachment-permits

