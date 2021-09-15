Footage released of Aug. 10 deadly officer-involved shooting in El Mirage

A new video was released just over a month after an Aug. 10 deadly officer-involved shooting in El Mirage.

Police say the incident happened at 2 a.m. when a homeowner in the area of El Mirage and Cactus roads called 911 to report a suspicious person at her front door.

When police caught up to the suspect a few blocks away, he reportedly wouldn't stop. Moments later, police tried to detain him.

That's when they say he runs and pulls a gun out. The suspect gets away, but another officer finds him hiding between homes.

He's seen approaching the officer with a gun after being told several times to drop the gun.

The officer shoots him.

Paramedics began life-saving measures at the scene and the suspect died at the hospital.

The shooting is being reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.