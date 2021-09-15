Footage released of Aug. 10 deadly officer-involved shooting in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - A new video was released just over a month after an Aug. 10 deadly officer-involved shooting in El Mirage.
Police say the incident happened at 2 a.m. when a homeowner in the area of El Mirage and Cactus roads called 911 to report a suspicious person at her front door.
When police caught up to the suspect a few blocks away, he reportedly wouldn't stop. Moments later, police tried to detain him.
That's when they say he runs and pulls a gun out. The suspect gets away, but another officer finds him hiding between homes.
He's seen approaching the officer with a gun after being told several times to drop the gun.
The officer shoots him.
Paramedics began life-saving measures at the scene and the suspect died at the hospital.
The shooting is being reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
Related Stories:
- El Mirage Police shoot, kill man after he reportedly pointed gun at officers
- Traffic backed up on 1-10 near Warner Road due to 3-car crash involving tour bus
- Sikh community gathers in Mesa for vigil on 20th anniversary of Balbir Singh Sodhi's murder
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement