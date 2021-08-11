El Mirage Police shoot, kill man after he reportedly pointed gun at officers

An officer-involved shooting in El Mirage left a suspect dead early Tuesday morning.

The incident began when police responded to a burglary alarm at a Walgreens near El Mirage and Cactus roads on Aug. 10.

As officers arrived, they were told about a "suspicious" person a few blocks north of the store.

When police tried to arrest the suspect, the man allegedly had a gun in his hand and started running away, ignoring orders to drop the weapon.

The man then reportedly pointed the gun at police, and two officers shot him in response.

The suspect later died in the hospital from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

No officers were hurt.

