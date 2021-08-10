Baby girl left without father after he's killed in a Glendale shooting

article

A 20-year-old father died in a Glendale shooting on Aug. 7 and now his family is left to cover the costs to bury him and care for his baby girl.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Glendale and 67th avenues. There they found Cameron Lindsey with shooting injuries.

He died from his injuries just weeks before his 21st birthday.

His daughter is now left without a father.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

