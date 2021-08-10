Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 5:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Mohave County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:46 PM MST until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:13 PM MST until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:15 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:30 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley

Baby girl left without father after he's killed in a Glendale shooting

Cameron Lindsey, 20. Photos courtesy of Sophia Lindsey

Cameron Lindsey, 20. Photos courtesy of Sophia Lindsey

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A 20-year-old father died in a Glendale shooting on Aug. 7 and now his family is left to cover the costs to bury him and care for his baby girl.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Glendale and 67th avenues. There they found Cameron Lindsey with shooting injuries.

He died from his injuries just weeks before his 21st birthday.

His daughter is now left without a father.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

