Monsoon brings heavy rainfall to the Phoenix area; flooding, strong winds north of the Valley

Monsoon weather returned during the early-morning hours of Aug. 10, dumping rain across the Valley.

FOX 10 cameras captured heavy rain falling in the downtown Phoenix area on Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers in the East Valley to be vigilant as heavy rain fell in the area.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a flood advisory for Maricopa County until 8:30 p.m. MST.

If you're in the Lake Pleasant area, or if you live near the area, you were advised to get indoors immediately because the storms produced heavy rain, very strong winds in addition to some hail.

In the Yavapai County area, some of these storms are producing rain at a rate of 7.51 inches per hour, so you can expect some flooding, plus very strong winds, potentially gusting at 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Yavapai County area satellite image on Aug. 10, 2021

FOX 10 viewer Mike Rothmiller captured a video of floodwaters making their way through The Club at Prescott Lakes following a monsoon storm. He says this is a dry creek bed that filled up.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for portions of Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties.

In Tucson, crews rescued three people from a vehicle in a runoff-swollen wash on Tuesday as monsoon thunderstorms caused scattered flash flooding in southeastern Arizona.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

