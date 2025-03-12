Former Arizona Coyotes owner wants $3.5M security deposit back from ASU

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
14
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, New River Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts

Former Arizona Coyotes owner wants $3.5M security deposit back from ASU

By and
Published  March 12, 2025 8:41pm MST
Arizona Coyotes
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TEMPE, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: General view of t-shirts hung on seats inside Mullett Arena before the NHL game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Edmonton Oilers on April 17, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. Tonight's game likely marks the end of 28 years for th

Expand

The Brief

    • The former owner of the Arizona Coyotes filed a lawsuit on March 7, asking ASU to pay back the $3.5 million security deposit the team paid to play at Mullett Arena for three years.
    • The Coyotes left Arizona two years into the agreement following Alex Meruelo's sale to Smith Entertainment Group.
    • The team now plays in Utah as the Utah Hockey Club.

PHOENIX - The former owner of the Arizona Coyotes is suing ASU and the Arizona Board of Regents.

What we know:

Alex Meruelo's IceArizona Hockey Co. LLC wants its $3.5 million security deposit back after the team left Arizona for Utah two years into their three-year lease at ASU's Mullett Arena.

The March 7 lawsuit says team ownership was "compelled" by the NHL to sell the team, leaving them unable to complete the contract.

The complaint argues that the sale counts as a "force majeure event," and they should get their deposit back. That clause in contracts typically lets both sides break a contract if there is a natural disaster, pandemic, or other unavoidable event.

The complaint goes on to say the Coyotes owner tried moving the AHL team, the Tucson Roadrunners, to Mullett Arena, but there was a conflict with the Valley Suns, an NBA G League team that plays at the arena as well.

ASU and the Board of Regents say they are still owed $820,000 in rent for the last year of their contract with the Coyotes. The lawsuit says, however, ASU and the Board of Regents aren't entitled to the money because of the "force majeure event."

The Coyotes entered into the agreement with ASU on April 6, 2022, and were supposed to honor it through June 30, 2025.

"This three year term was intended to allow the Coyotes to continue to host NHL games and play while searching for a permanent hockey venue in the Phoenix metro area," the lawsuit said.

Who are the defendants:

The Arizona Board of Regents describes itself as, "The governing board for the state’s public universities: Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona."

The former owner of the Arizona Coyotes was Alex Murelo, who maintained the rights to the Coyotes following the sale to Smith Entertainment Group, but relinquished them soon after to the NHL.

The backstory:

In 1996, the Phoenix Coyotes became Arizona's first NHL team, eventually becoming the Arizona Coyotes in 2014. In 2024, the league announced the team would be leaving Arizona for Utah following troubled ownership by Meruelo.

The Coyotes played at the former Gila River Arena in Glendale, but ended their year-to-year contract after the 2021-22 season. The team played the next two seasons at ASU's Mullett Arena.

Tempe residents voted down an entertainment district in 2023 that would have included a brand-new hockey arena, housing, dining and shopping. In 2024, there was another option for the team to buy land and build an arena near Mayo Clinic in Phoenix near Scottsdale, but nothing ever came of the idea.

The Source

  • March 7 court filing in Maricopa County

Arizona CoyotesSportsNewsArizona