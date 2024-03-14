Arizona Coyotes eye north Phoenix land for new arena

The Arizona Coyotes' search for a new arena took a step forward on Thursday.

The team is looking to buy land in north Phoenix and hopes to build a new area near the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

On March 14, the Arizona Land Department's Board of Appeals voted to approve putting up the state-owned land for auction.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 10: Connor Ingram #39 of the Arizona Coyotes watches as a puck goes past him for a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on March 10, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Coyotes have petitioned to buy the 110-acre land under the company name "Miracle Development." The land is valued at around $68 million.

The Coyotes currently play their home games at Arizona State University's Mullett Arena.

The team's future in Arizona has been unclear after Tempe voters voted down a proposed $2.3 billion entertainment district.

Map of where the land is located