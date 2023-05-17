Coyotes to play 2023-24 season at ASU's Mullett Arena

The Coyotes have confirmed they will play their home games next season at Mullett Arena in Tempe amid uncertainty of the team's future in Arizona.

Tempe residents on May 16 voted down three propositions related to the proposed Tempe Entertainment District, which would have included a new arena for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes relocated to the Valley from Winnipeg in 1996, playing in downtown Phoenix. The team then moved to Glendale in 2003.

The city of Glendale announced it was terminating its lease agreement with the Coyotes in 2021.

The Coyotes found a temporary solution, working out a deal to share Arizona State’s Mullett Arena for three seasons.