'We're headed to Tempe': Arizona Coyotes sign deal with ASU; team will play at new multi-purpose arena

Officials with the Arizona Coyotes say starting with the 2022 season, the team will play at a new multi-purpose arena in Tempe, thanks to an agreement the team has reached with Arizona State University.

In a statement released on Feb. 10, team officials say the team with play all their home games at the venue during the 2022-2023 season through the 2024-2025 NHL season, with an additional option for the 2025-2026 season. The deal was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents on Feb. 10.

The arena, according to team officials, is scheduled to be completed by fall 2022.

"We are thrilled that we have arranged to play our home games in Arizona State University's new multi-purpose arena starting next season," said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez, in the statement. "This will be an incredible, intimate and exciting fan experience in a state-of-the-art new arena in a fantastic location in the heart of Tempe."

As part of the move, Coyotes officials say they are moving their corporate offices to the East Valley in the second quarter of 2022.

Multi-purpose arena announced in 2020

According to a statement released by ASU in December 2020, the multi-purpose arena is located south of Rio Salado Parkway on the east side of Packard Drive, immediately north of an existing parking structure.

The venue, according to ASU officials, has 5,000 seats, and includes an adjacent community ice rink that will serve as a public venue for the university and community to host concerts, conferences, youth competitions, educational opportunities, and more.

Team was playing in Glendale for 18 years

Gila River Arena. (Photo Courtesy: City of Glendale)

The Coyotes are moving to Tempe, after officials with the City of Glendale announced in August 2021 that they will not renew its agreement with the hockey team beyond the 2021-2022 season, citing "an increased focus on larger, more impactful events" for the arena after the upcoming season ends. The team had been playing at Gila River Arena since moving from Footprint Center (then called America West Arena) in 2003.

At the time the non-renewal was announced, both the city and the Coyotes were a year-to-year agreement for a number of years. The Coyotes played their last home opener game at Gila River Arena on Oct. 18, 2021.

Prior to the announcement on Feb. 10, it was reported in late January that officials with the Coyotes were in ‘advanced talks’ with ASU officials to play at the multi-purpose arena. In September 2021, officials with the Coyotes introduced a $1.7 billion proposal to build an arena in Tempe.

According to the proposal, the arena would have been built on a tract of land near Rio Salado and Priest Drive. While the arena would be funded by private investors, the team would seek city sales tax revenues to help pay for $200 million in additional costs, including infrastructure work.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

