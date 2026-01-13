Former AZ AG Mark Brnovich remembered; protest over Iran at ASU | Nightly Roundup

article

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich remembered; Federal prosecutors in Minnesota resign; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

1. Remembering Mark Brnovich

Mark Brnovich (Courtesy: Brnovich Family)

Mark Brnovich, a man who served two terms as Arizona's Attorney General from 2015 to 2023, has passed away.

What they're saying:

"[Brnovich's] passion for the law, justice, and victims were hallmarks of his career in public service. For those of us blessed to call him a friend, his humor, positivity, and happy warrior spirit were infectious," read a portion of Former Governor Doug Ducey's statement.

2. Federal prosecutors resign amid investigation controversy

Six prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota have resigned in the wake of a reported investigation into the widow of Renee Good, the woman shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

Big picture view:

Among those who resigned is First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson (pictured), who has been the face of the Minnesota fraud investigations.

3. Tempe protesters want to raise awareness of Iran protests

Arizona State University students and community members held their own protest on Jan. 13, as deaths mount amid anti-government protests in Iran.

Local perspective:

"We can’t hear much," said one protester. "For five straight days, the Islamic Republic [of Iran] has killed internet [access], and has killed the phone lines. So that is a very easy, quick way for the government to kill, murder Iranians and do it without the entire world knowing."

4. Deaths reported following assisted living fire

Fire crews responded to two separate assisted living facilities in less than 12 hours between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

What we know:

One of the fires happened in the West Valley, and crews with multiple agencies were involved in battling the blaze. Two people died as a result of that fire.

5. Gov. Hobbs proposes short-term rental fee

Gov. Katie Hobbs proposed a new $3.50 nightly fee on short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo to bankroll the Arizona Affordability Fund.

What She Said:

By asking vacationers to kick in $3.50, less than a cup of coffee," the Governor said, "We can deliver major change for the working people in our state who are struggling to get by."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

