Former Miss Western Navajo dies from COVID-19 complications

Former Miss Western Navajo Valentina Blackhorse from has died due to COVID-19 complications in the Navajo Nation, leaving behind a one-year-old daughter.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced the news on Twitter, describing her as "a dedicated Navajo Nation employee" with dedication and compassion.

The Navajo Nation is one of the most affected areas in the United States by the coronavirus pandemic. Their weekend curfew had been put in place from April 24-27 to reduce the spread.

The nation has 1,716 positive cases as of April 26 and 58 total confirmed deaths.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

