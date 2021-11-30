Former UCF football player fatally shot by father, deputies say

article

A former UCF football player has passed away after a shooting in Jacksonville, law enforcement confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Otis Anderson Jr. was fatally shot on Monday night. His mother, Denise Anderson, was also shot but survived.

Anderson Jr. was formerly a running back for the University of Central Florida's football team and was just 23-years-old.

In addition, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday that Otis Lee Anderson Sr. has been arrested for second-degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

The arrest report said that officers were dispatched to the shooting and located Anderson Jr. suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest. A second victim, Denise Anderson, was also said to be suffering from multiple graze wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital. Anderson Jr. was pronounced deceased while Denise Anderson was treated and later discharged.

It also said that Denise confirmed to detectives that her husband got bit by her son's girlfriend's dog and this made him upset. Anderson Jr. came downstairs to see what happened and got into a verbal altercation with his dad. Denise advised her son to go back upstairs. She and Anderson Sr. then got into a verbal altercation.

"Anderson Sr. then flipped the downstairs recliner, which caused Anderson Jr. to come back downstairs to check on her wellbeing," the report said. "She stated Anderson Jr. and Anderson Sr. got into another verbal altercation and it appeared like they were going to fight. They both separated and Anderson Jr. went in the direction through the formal dining room and Anderson Sr. went the other direction in the garage."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office redacted details following this part of the report but stated that Anderson Jr.'s injuries appeared to be a gunshot wound to his chest and back. There was also a pool of blood outside the residence where he collapsed. A bullet strike and projectile were located in the front window inside the formal dining room. Another projectile was located on the master bedroom floor and multiple fragments were located around the kitchen sink.

A statement from Anderson Sr. to law enforcement was also redacted. He was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Several former teammates have tweeted about the loss of Otis Anderson Jr. on Tuesday.

