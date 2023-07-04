3 dead, 8 injured in shooting after ComoFest in Fort Worth, police say

At least 3 people are dead and 8 others are injured after a shooting Monday night after a Fourth of July celebration in west Fort Worth.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

The shooting happened a little before midnight on Monday night in the area of Horne Street and Diaz Avenue.

The first officers who arrived said getting access to the crime scene was not easy.

"A lot of vehicle traffic, a lot of foot traffic," said Captain Shawn Murray with the Fort Worth Police Department. "Fireworks were being shot off, lots of people just trying to flee the area from the multiple gun shots, so it was difficult for them to navigate quickly into the area."

At least one victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Several others were taken in private vehicles.

Police say that 10 of the shooting victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

Officers cordoned off two blocks of Horne Street, as crime scene investigators and homicide detectives worked.

The shooting happened after a large gathering after the Fourth of July celebration known as ComoFest, which is named for the historic neighborhood where it is held. The shooting happened at 11:47 p.m., ComoFest was scheduled to end at 10 p.m.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

"We don't know if this is domestic-related, if it is gang-related. It is too early to tell at this point. We just know somebody shot and multiple times and a bunch of people were injured. Hopefully it is just a single shooter and wasn't a crossfire situation. Homicide will figure that out," said Capt. Murray.

As of the last update from police, the shooter or shooters were still at large.

"I am devastated by the news of a mass shooting in Fort Worth last night. My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker in a statement on social media.

Fort Worth officials are asking anything with videos during or leading up to the shooting to send them to police.