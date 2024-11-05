General Election Day; Trump-Harris presidential race a toss-up l Morning News Brief

article

We're following the latest updates and results on Election Day as the polls are open in Arizona; the outcome of the presidential race remains a toss-up; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, November 5.

1. Latest updates, results on General Election Day

November 5 is Election Day in Arizona. We're following the latest results as each county finishes counting ballots for president, U.S. House and Senate, local races, and more. Read more here.

2. Final presidential polls

FILE - Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Election Day, the outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains a true toss-up, according to the most recent polling. Read more here.

3. Election Day deals

FILE - Photograph of I Voted stickers are stacked on top of each other. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Election Day is a day for civic duty, but getting out to vote does have its perks. Read more here.

4. How many electoral votes does each state have?

In the race for the White House, a candidate will have to win 270 of the 538 total electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Read more here.

5. Deadly officer-involved shooting

A home invasion suspect was shot and killed after leading officers on a pursuit in south Phoenix, police said. Read more here.

Today's weather

A nice and sunny Election Day in the Valley with a high near 74°F. Read more here.