Georgia police chief released from hospital after months-long COVID-19 battle

After nearly four months in a hospital battling COVID-19, a Georgia police chief is finally back home with his family.

CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga shared an emotional video of Blue Ridge Police Chief Johnny Scearce being released.

Scearce had been at the hospital for 94 days after being infected with the virus. At one point, the police chief was in the ICU on a ventilator.

On Thursday, the hospital posted the video of his Honor Walk as he was released.

In the video, Scearce is wheeled out in his bed while waving to a crowd of doctors, nurses, and staff who are cheering and applauding.

"Our best wishes for your continuing recovery, Chief," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

According to the City of Blue Ridge, Scearce has been the chief of police for the town since 1991, the longest tenure at the position in the city's history.

