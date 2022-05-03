Expand / Collapse search
Georgia steak house employee named ‘Grill Master Legend’ after cooking 1M steaks

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team
Gayle Dudley was named "Grill Master Legend" after reaching the milestone of grilling 1 million steaks at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Georgia. (LongHorn Steakhouse)

An employee for a LongHorn Steakhouse in Georgia was awarded on April 22, the prestigious title of "Grill Master Legend," after reaching a delicious milestone: Cooking 1 million steaks. 

Gayle Dudley has been working at LongHorn Steakhouse for more than two decades where she has fine-tuned her craft as a BBQ icon. 

Not only was Dudley given the distinction of being recognized as a "Grill Master Legend," she also received a $5,000 check, a special gold chef coat, and several other mementos, according to the restaurant. 

Dudley is one of only 14 workers to ever receive recognition for grilling more than 1 million steaks. 

The restaurant held a surprise ceremony where Dudley’s friends and family gathered to watch her receiver her honor.



 