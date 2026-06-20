Gilbert farm launches first community classes for agricultural classes

The Brief Agritopia in Gilbert is offering its first community agriculture classes at its newly opened education pavilion. The inaugural event featured a bouquet-making workshop taught by local flower farmer Jody. The Arizona Urban Agriculture Foundation plans to launch a full schedule of community learning classes starting in October.



It has been a couple of months since Agritopia in Gilbert opened up its new education pavilion. Now they are offering the first of many community classes designed to teach people about agriculture.

What we know:

There is nothing like a fresh bouquet of flowers to brighten up your day. Building your very own bouquet is the very first event being held at the new education pavilion at Agritopia.

"The education pavilion at Agritopia farms is here as a space for us to bring the community in and to share not only beautiful things like today’s bouquet-making class, but to give them other classes that have to do with agriculture community and just sharing that space," said Christy Davis, executive director of the Arizona Urban Agriculture Foundation.

What they're saying:

Davis says she came up with the idea after talking to local flower farmer Jody, who is the instructor of today’s class.

"It was kind of my brainchild. I knew that Jody had her flower farm just down the street. She's developed her dairy farm into an urban agricultural space, and we love to showcase other urban agriculture spaces. I thought what a great way to give people an extra experience out here at the farm and to utilize our helpful agricultural education center," Davis said.

Dig deeper:

This is the first of many classes that will be held in the education pavilion.

"The fall is gonna be full of classes probably will start them up in October when it’s a little cooler out," Davis said.

What's next:

The hope is to bring the community together with a shared love of learning and agriculture.

"Community right now is so important and having classes like this where everyone can sit down and create beautiful things. It’s amazing," Davis said. "It fills my heart, it brings me joy, it makes me know what I’m doing is purposeful, and I am giving people memories for people to take with them when they leave the farm."