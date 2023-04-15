Gilbert man killed in house fire, FD says
GILBERT, Ariz. - A Gilbert man whose home caught fire Saturday afternoon has died, the fire department says.
The fire broke out at a home near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road on April 15 around 2 p.m.
"An adult male was located deceased inside the home by Gilbert Fire & Rescue. Both PD and Fire investigators are on-scene now conducting their investigation," Gilbert Police said.
The man hasn't been identified.
No more information is available.
Area of where the fire happened: