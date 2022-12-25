Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say

article
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says.
At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot.
"There are no outstanding suspects. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no other injuries reported," says Gilbert Police spokesperson Brenda Carrasco.
Details about what led up to the shooting haven't been released.
No names have been released. No more information is available.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Related reports:
Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say
Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped
Our top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19: A woman arrested after driving her car into a Chandler lake; Phoenix Police still searching for teen kidnapped at gunpoint; Police chase ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix; Triple shooting breaks out in Mesa following neighborhood brawl; and an investigation into a Phoenix woman's murder 3 years ago.
Father asking for help as search continues for person who killed his daughter
Anthony Cortez's daughter, Nichole, was killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened along the Loop 101 in the Peoria area. He is now begging for help from the public, as authorities search for the person responsible. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.