Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say

article

Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot.

"There are no outstanding suspects. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no other injuries reported," says Gilbert Police spokesperson Brenda Carrasco.

Details about what led up to the shooting haven't been released.

No names have been released. No more information is available.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Related reports: