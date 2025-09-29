Globe flooding: Pete Green sought as he's unaccounted for since floods

article

A woman has reported her brother, Pete Green, as missing since massive, widespread floods hit the city of Globe late last week and into the weekend.

What we know:

His sister, Darleen Johnovich, reported him missing on Sept. 28. On Sept. 29, his friends reported they still hadn't found him.

Green is said to be transient and is known to live in the creek behind the train depot near Broad and Sycamore streets.

"Pete was last seen at the train depot and information gathered so far indicates a high likelihood that Pete may have been present in the creek, where he resided, when floods hit," police said.

Several attempts were made to find Green, the Globe Police Department said, but there hasn't been any luck.

Green has brown eyes, and his hair and beard are white. He's between 200 and 250 pounds, and is five feet seven inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, blue jeans, a gold chain and watch.

Over the weekend, three people were confirmed to have died in the floods. The victims are Terri Saenz, Heather Johnson and David Acevedo.

What you can do:

If you have any information about where Green is, contact the Globe Police Department at 928-425-4449 and press option 1.

Map of the area where Green was last seen