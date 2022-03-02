Gov. DeSantis tells masked students at Tampa press conference, ‘Please take those off’

As the Florida governor approached the lectern for a press conference in Tampa, there were a few students waiting while wearing masks.

A handful of students from Middleton High School were in attendance for Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement. Before he was set to reveal a cybersecurity training initiative at the University of South Florida, he told them:

"You do not have to wear those masks. Please take those off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything."

Several of the students obliged, but at least two kept their face coverings on throughout the press conference.

"If you want to wear it fine, but this is ridiculous," DeSantis said before turning to the lectern and shaking his head. The governor went on to announce a $20-million program aimed at creating more opportunities in cybersecurity through the school's Center for Cybersecurity.

DeSantis has been against lockdown methods seen among other states in the country, as well as championed a "Parents' Bill of Rights" that become law following the 2021 legislative session.

"All parental rights are reserved to the parent of a minor child in this state without obstruction or interference from the state, any of its political subdivisions, any other governmental entity, or any other institution, including, but not limited to, all of the following rights of a parent of a minor child in this state," and includes the right to "make health care decisions for his or her minor child, unless otherwise prohibited by law."

Last week, the governor spoke at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and pointed out to the audience that Florida does not require facial coverings.

"We protected people's rights, we protected people's jobs, and made sure every kid in the state of Florida had an opportunity to go to school in person," DeSantis touted. "Freedom has prevailed in the Sunshine State."