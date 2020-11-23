Gov. Ducey: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in Arizona by late December

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says Arizona should expect to receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

In a tweet made to his verified Twitter page on Nov. 23, Gov. Ducey said state officials have enrolled hundreds of providers who are ready to administer the vaccine, and that the first doses will be expected by mid to late December.

The announcement by Gov. Ducey was made on the same day Arizona announced 2,659 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of cases to over 300,000. While no new deaths were announced, the total of coronavirus-related deaths stands at 6,464, as of Nov. 23.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also continue to rise with more than 2,000 people now occupying hospital beds.

