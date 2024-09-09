Grand Canyon death: Man who was on his 10th day of a hike found dead

The Brief The Grand Canyon National Park marks its 8th death since the start of July. Patrick Horton, 59, of Salida, Colorado, died while on the tenth day of his hike.



A man who was on his tenth day of a hike in the Grand Canyon was found dead, marking another fatality in a slew of deaths the national park has seen this year.

On Sept. 7 at around 5:30 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center got word of a death at Poncho’s Kitchen, which is near river mile 137 along the Colorado River.

"Park rangers responded to the scene and found the victim, Patrick Horton, 59, of Salida, Colorado. Horton was on the 10th day of a non-commercial river trip along the Colorado River and was discovered deceased by members of his party," the National Park Service said in a news release on Sept. 9.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are looking into Horton's death.

Horton's death marks the park's 8th fatality since the start of July.

Map of the area where the victim was found: