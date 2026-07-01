Park rangers search for tourist accused of destroying priceless Native American artwork

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The Brief Grand Canyon park rangers are asking for help identifying a tourist who damaged a historic Hopi headpiece inside the Desert View Watchtower on June 17. A man climbed onto historic furniture to take a photograph, causing it to tip over and smash the artwork created by legendary artist Fred Kabotie into multiple pieces. The suspect, described as an elderly man, left the scene with an adult woman before law enforcement rangers could be alerted.



Park rangers at the Grand Canyon need your help tracking down a tourist who smashed a historic piece of Native American art. It happened on June 17 inside the landmark Desert View Watchtower, and investigators say the suspect took off before anyone could get his name.

What we know:

Witnesses told park staff that a man climbed onto a piece of historic, handcrafted furniture near the fireplace to snap a photo. The furniture tipped over under his weight, and as he reached out to steady himself, he slammed right into a priceless Hopi headpiece. The artifact crashed to the ground, breaking in two places and sustaining damage in three others.

Park employees helped the man out and gave him a first-aid kit after his tumble. But before law enforcement rangers could be notified about what happened, the man and an adult woman — believed to be his daughter — slipped away.

Who They're Looking For:

Rangers are looking for a white man in his 60s or 70s, about 6 feet tall with a slender build. He is clean-shaven, has white or gray hair, and was wearing cargo shorts. The woman with him is described as white, in her late 30s or 40s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with an average build and dark hair past her shoulders.

Dig deeper:

The headpiece was created by legendary Hopi artist Fred Kabotie and has since been secured by museum staff.

What you can do:

If you know who this couple is or saw what happened that afternoon, investigators want you to email them directly at GRCA_Information@nps.gov. They are explicitly asking the public to send tips directly to them instead of blasting names or rumors in social media comments.

Fred Kabotie painting inside the Desert View Watchtower (Courtesy: NPS)

What they're saying:

"Desert View Watchtower is one of Grand Canyon National Park’s most significant historic and cultural spaces," park officials said in a July 1 statement. "Visitors are reminded not to climb, sit or stand on historic furnishings, railings, walls or other protected features. These actions can damage irreplaceable park resources and create safety hazards for visitors and staff."