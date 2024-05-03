Ground beef sold at Walmart recalled due to E. coli concerns; here's what you need to know

Over 16,000 pounds of ground beef sold nationwide at Walmart stores is being recalled over concerns that the meat could be contaminated with E. coli.

Here's what you should know about the recall and why E. coli can be harmful to your health.

Which products are being recalled?

The beef was manufactured by Cargill Meat Solutions. The affected meat was produced on April 26-27 and includes the following labeled products:

93% lean 7% fat All Natural Lean Ground Beef

Prime Rib Beef Steak Burger Patties

85% lean 15% fat All Natural Angus Premium Ground Beef

80% lean 20% fat Ground Beef Chuck

80% lean 20% fat All Natural Ground Beef Chuck

90% lean 10% fat All Natural Ground Beef Sirloin Patties

Click here for more information on the recall

What should you do with the meat?

Consumers should throw away the meat or return it to Walmart for a refund. Those with questions on the recall can contact Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574.

You said the meat may be contaminated with E. coli – what is that?

Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacteria found in the environment, foods and the intestines of humans and animals.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most strains of E. coli are harmless, but some can make people severely sick or even be fatal.

Ground beef sold at Walmart stores is being recalled due to potential E. coli contamination. (Photos by Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images and BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What are the symptoms of E. coli?

Consuming E. coli can cause cramps, diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia and vomiting, the CDC says. In some cases, E. coli can even cause kidney failure.

"The types of E. coli that can cause diarrhea can be transmitted through contaminated water or food, or through contact with animals or persons," the CDC says.

Is there a way to treat the infection?

While there is no evidence that treating E. coli with antibiotics is helpful, the CDC says proper hydration is important in battling the illness.

How can I prevent myself from getting infected by E. coli?

The CDC recommends taking the following steps: