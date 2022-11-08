Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

All Harris County voting location hours extended until 8 p.m. following court ruling

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Updated 5:50PM
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 26 Houston
Voting booth article

FILE - Voting booths are ready at the Ames Public Library on primary Election Day on June 7, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A court ruling issued on Tuesday night has ordered that all 781 Harris County polling locations remain open until 8 p.m. tonight.

According to a release from the Harris County Elections Administrator, anyone in line after 7 p.m. will need to vote on a provisional ballot. 

RELATED: 2022 Texas midterm election guide: Where to vote in Houston area, sample ballots

Voters will be allowed to cast their ballot as normal, but place their paper voter record in a sealed provision ballot envelope instead of inserting into the scanning machine. 

Earlier today, a lawsuit was filed in court as 10 locations in Harris County did not open on time at 7 a.m. 

LATEST 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Officials said the provisional ballots will be tabulated separately. 

In a statement, the ACLU said, "We are grateful to the court order that will keep polling locations in Harris County open until 8 p.m. CT," said Ashley Harris, ACLU of Texas attorney. "Nobody should be denied their fundamental right to vote simply because their polling location did not open on time. We encourage everyone who hasn’t cast a ballot to go their nearest voting precinct and once you're in line, stay in line." 

FOX 26 is your station for everything tonight. Be sure to stay with FOX 26 for the very latest. 