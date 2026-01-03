Expand / Collapse search

Helicopter crash victims ID'd, Venezuelan president captured | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  January 3, 2026 6:11pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the helicopter crash victims being identified by family, to the U.S. capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, here are tonight's top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, January 3.

1. Family identifies 4 people killed in helicopter crash near Superior

A family has identified the four people killed on board a helicopter crash near Superior, including a local man and his three young nieces on his wedding day.

Read more

2. Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro captured, flown to America

Featured

Live updates: Trump says US will 'run' Venezuela after Maduro captured, arrives in New York
article

Live updates: Trump says US will 'run' Venezuela after Maduro captured, arrives in New York

The United States carried out a large-scale strike in Venezuela early Saturday, President Donald Trump said.

3. Phoenix protestors call for no war in Venezuela following President Maduro's capture

Phoenix protestors call for no war in Venezuela following President Maduro's capture

Phoenix protestors call for no war in Venezuela following President Maduro's capture

Protestors at Arizona's State Capital gathered on Jan. 3. to send a message that they do not want another war, following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. FOX 10's Megan Spector hears from the organizers.

Read more

4. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in North Phoenix shooting, police say

Police investigating double shooting that left man dead in Phoenix

Police investigating double shooting that left man dead in Phoenix

A suspect or motive continue to remain unknown in a double shooting that left one man dead and another seriously hurt on Friday.

One man is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road on Friday afternoon.

Read more

5. College Football Weekend kicks off 

53rd annual Fiesta Bowl parade kicks off football weekend

53rd annual Fiesta Bowl parade kicks off football weekend

The 53rd annual Fiesta Bowl parade kicked off the College Football Playoff Semifinal, featuring Ole Miss and Miami. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports. 

A look at your weather this weekend

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/3/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/3/26

Saturday brought warmer-than-normal temperatures to the Valley. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on when we can expect shower activity later this weekend.

Get the full forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews