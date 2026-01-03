Helicopter crash victims ID'd, Venezuelan president captured | Nightly Roundup

article

From the helicopter crash victims being identified by family, to the U.S. capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, here are tonight's top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, January 3.

1. Family identifies 4 people killed in helicopter crash near Superior

A family has identified the four people killed on board a helicopter crash near Superior, including a local man and his three young nieces on his wedding day.

2. Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro captured, flown to America

3. Phoenix protestors call for no war in Venezuela following President Maduro's capture

4. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in North Phoenix shooting, police say

One man is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road on Friday afternoon.

5. College Football Weekend kicks off

A look at your weather this weekend

