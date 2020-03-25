Help Wanted: These companies are hiring employees during the coronavirus pandemic

Although the coronavirus pandemic has sparked widespread unemployment across the country due to many businesses being forced to shut down or adjust hours, some companies are still hiring.

7-Eleven: According to reports, the convenience store chain is hiring 20,000 new workers amid the pandemic. https://careers.7-eleven.com/careers/home

Albertsons Companies: The national grocery company is hiring for positions across its brands including Safeway and VONS. https://www.albertsonscompanies.com/careers.html

Amazon: The online shopping behemoth announced on March 16 that it is looking to hire 100,000 workers to address a surge in online orders. https://www.amazon.jobs/en

Banner Health is preparing for an influx of COVID-19 in Arizona, and they need to fill positions. They have 950 job postings in the Valley, anything from entry-level positions to physicians. https://www.bannerhealth.com/careers/job-search

Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods, Food City: a spokesperson said people can just walk in and talk to a manager about open positions. https://jobs.bashas.com

CVS announced that it plans on immediately hiring 50,000 new full-time, part-time and temporary workers across the country. As for its current employees, the company is providing bonuses to those required to be at CVS facilities. The bonuses will range between $150 and $500. https://www.cvshealth.com

Dollar General: According to reports, the discount retail chain plans to hire 50,000 new workers by the end of April in response to heightened demand for products due to the pandemic. https://careers.dollargeneral.com

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar: Their plan is to hire 50,000 employees by the end of April. To view available positions or to apply online, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers or www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

Dominos: Reports indicated that the pizza chain was looking to hire 10,000 workers for full and part-time positions. https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers

Food delivery services: While there has not been an announcement regarding increased demand for drivers, individuals can still sign up to deliver food to others through services such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Instacart, Postmates and Uber Eats.

GE Healthcare: The company says with the unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators, they’re exploring options to support the increased need, including hiring additional manufacturing employees and shifting current employees to support increased demand immediately. https://jobs.gecareers.com/global/en

H-E-B: The Texas-based grocer is hiring short-term hourly store positions (https://www.fox7austin.com/news/h-e-b-hiring-short-term-store-hourly-positions) across the state. https://careers.heb.com

Kroger (Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer and more): Immediate openings are available at many of the brands under this national grocery store company.

https://jobs.kroger.com

Microsoft: Multiple positions are available with the tech company. https://careers.microsoft.com/us/en

Outschool: Education professionals could potentially teach online through this service. https://outschool.com/teach

Papa John’s is looking to hire up to 20,000 new restaurant team members. https://jobs.papajohns.com

PepsiCo will hire 6,000 new, full-time, full-benefit frontline employees throughout the United States in the coming months, the company announced. https://www.pepsicojobs.com/main

Pizza Hut: The pizza chain is hiring for positions at its various locations. https://jobs.pizzahut.com

Slack: The online chat service is hiring for roles. https://slack.com/careers

Target: According to a news release, Target is investing more than $300 million in team members, increasing wages, a new paid leave program, bonus payouts and relief fund contributions. Their website lists over 9,000 open positions. https://jobs.target.com

Walgreens: There are openings to help with the increased demand they’re seeing in retail stores and distribution centers. https://jobs.walgreens.com

Walmart: Walmart is hiring store workers and delivery drivers. https://careers.walmart.com

Zoom: This company, which offers video conferencing services, is hiring for positions across the world. For those who have lost their jobs or work due to the pandemic, they may be able to obtain coronavirus-related unemployment benefits. https://zoom.us/careers

