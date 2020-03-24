Arizona DES sees 800 percent increase in unemployment claims

FOX 10 filed a public records request with the Arizona Department of Economic Security for daily unemployment claims. So far, we've received numbers up until March 19.

On Monday, March 23 alone, 2,301 people filed. On Tuesday, it doubled to 3,939.

Once Governor Doug Ducey closed dining inside restaurants, the numbers jumped.

Wednesday: 7,196 and Thursday: 6,407.

On Friday, DES received so many applications that the system had a tough time keeping up.

Now that number is 29,000.

We did the math. If you take 29,000 out of the state's labor force, it comes out to a full percentage point increase in the state's unemployment rate in just one week.

The state has also expanded what qualifies for unemployment insurance so more people are now able to claim it, so likely, those numbers will continue to be high this week.

Arizona has the second lowest unemployment benefits in the entire country, just above Mississipi. $240 a week is the maximum benefit.

At the federal level, there have been discussions of increasing unemployment insurance, but nothing has been agreed to yet.

DES also confirmed that the fund that feeds unemployment is $1.1 billion, so if 29,000 people collected full unemployment benefits for the maximum of 26 weeks, it would cost less than 20 percent of the fund.

