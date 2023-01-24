Here's how to watch NASA's rocket launch from Virginia's Wallops Flight Facility

The first launch of an Electron rocket out of the USA will take place out of NASA's Wallops Island, Virginia facility around 6pm ET on January 24th. The launch was originally scheduled for Monday night but was canceled due to weather.

FOX 5 DC is simulcasting the stream provided by RocketLab at FOX5DC.com/LIVE and below; as well as in our mobile app. The launch is not slated to be aired on NASA-TV. FOX 5 DC will also send a photographer to our roof to capture the view from Bethesda given that most of the D.C region will be able to see the rocket 60 to 90 seconds after launch.

Electron is a rocket type made by New Zealand-based Rocket Lab. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. The mission, named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360, NASA said.

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket stands atop the company's Launch Complex-2 on NASA's Wallops Island. Credits: Rocket Lab

If the video player above doesn't work, you can also view it on RocketLab's website.