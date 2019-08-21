High school senior raises American flag every morning

article

Huy Le isn't your average teenager, in fact, since starting at Cortez High School, he's only been absent once.

In addition to being dedicated to his education, he loves America and raises the flag every day before class.

"It's something that wakes me up every morning," he said. "I just don't want to be late for school. That's why I want to put up the flag every morning."

Aside from motivating Huy to get out of bed, it's also a huge red, white and blue reminder for the Vietnamese teen of where he comes from and where he plans to go.

"It's an honor for me to raise the flag that helped my country to get through the war," he said.

In the ROTC now, Huy is planning for a future in the service.

"I plan to join the Navy after high school," he said. "That's my plan."

Huy says he isn't seeking any special treatment for his daily deed.

"I'm just a normal kid who wakes up early and puts the flag up," he said.