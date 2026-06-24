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Turquoise Alert leads to safe recovery of missing Apache Junction teenager

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Missing Persons
Published June 24, 2026 3:49 PM MST
Published June 24, 2026 3:49 PM MST

The Brief

    • An Apache Junction teenager who went missing Friday after a family argument was safely located in Globe following a Turquoise Alert.
    • Gas station surveillance video showed the 13-year-old getting into an adult male stranger's vehicle before driving away.
    • Public tips led police to the suspect and subsequently the teenager, and the man may now face charges.

GLOBE, Ariz. - A 13-year-old Apache Junction girl at the center of the June 23 Turquoise Alert has been found safe. 

What we know:

Apache Junction police say they found both the suspect and teenager in Globe, all thanks to that Turquoise Alert. Authorities stated she appears to be doing well, but there are still many questions as to what happened.

Image 1 of 4

Skyler Conville. Photo courtesy of the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

The backstory:

Police reported this all started on June 19 outside the Circle K on Superstition Boulevard in Apache Junction. Following an argument with family members, the teenager reportedly refused to get into the family’s car and walked away. 

Detectives say the gas station’s surveillance video shows her getting into the suspect’s, an adult man’s, car before it drove off. 

Big picture view:

As investigators learned more information, it was decided the case met the criteria for an Endangered Person alert, which was upgraded to a Turquoise Alert. After it was sent out on June 23, tips started piling in, and authorities were able to identify the suspect, eventually finding him in Globe the morning after the alert was sent. 

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13-year-old Arizona girl found safe after Turquoise Alert issued
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13-year-old Arizona girl found safe after Turquoise Alert issued

Skyler Conville, 13, has been found safe after she went missing from an Apache Junction gas station on June 19.

Through more tips and an interview with that suspect, they found the teen, also in Globe, about four hours later. 

While police cannot release much more about the case due to the ongoing investigation, they did say it appears the man was a stranger to the teen and did not take her by force. They say the tips from the public were absolutely crucial in finding her.

What they're saying:

"I wanted to say 100% without that Turquoise Alert, she would not have been found. I want to thank the citizens of Arizona very much for all the tips that came in. We quickly identified the male she was with, and then about four hours later, we were able to locate her," Commander Michael Beaton of the Apache Junction Police Department said.

 

What's next:

Police say the suspect does have a criminal history and could be facing charges.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Apache Junction Police Department, and Commander Michael Beaton, and previous FOX 10 reports.

Missing PersonsApache JunctionGila CountyNews