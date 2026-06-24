PGA Tour restructuring leaves future of WM Phoenix Open field uncertain

The Brief The PGA Tour is restructuring into two tiers consisting of a premier championship series for top golfers and a challenger series for second-tier competitors. It remains unknown which competitive tier will be assigned to the WM Phoenix Open, leaving the caliber of its future player fields in question. The multi-million dollar economic driver will maintain its current format for next year before the new PGA Tour system goes into effect in 2028.



The golf world is buzzing over massive changes at the PGA Tour, and many are wondering what it will mean for the WM Phoenix Open. The tournament brings in hundreds of thousands of fans and partiers.

Local perspective:

OHSO Brewery enjoys big crowds as one of the world's largest sporting events tees off at TPC Scottsdale. They are not alone. The WM Phoenix Open brings in more than $400 million a year into Arizona.

"We are less than two miles from the venue. You can walk there. Take a quick pedal bike," said Marc Demelo of OHSO Brewery + Distillery.

The backstory:

Earlier this year, on a taping of FOX 10's The Front 9, Jason Eisenberg, the WMPO 2026 tournament chairman, said it was literally the best.

"WM Phoenix Open we were just awarded the tournament of the year by the PGA which means we're the best tournament in golf," said Eisenberg.

What we know:

But the greatest show on grass is now in limbo after a major change at the PGA.

Essentially, the tour is splitting into two groups: the premier championship series for the best golfers and a challenger series for the second tier of golfers. While events for each series are being finalized, it is unknown if the WM Phoenix Open will make the cut for the top golfers.

What they're saying:

James Colgan is a news writer for Golf.com and has no doubts about the WMPO.

"I think the history of what the Phoenix Open is, when it is, why it is, where it is, all those things. I can't imagine them changing a single component of it. It's just too important to the fabric to the tour," Colgan said.

Dig deeper:

In a statement, 2027 Tournament Chair Chris Camacho expressed optimism regarding the long-term outlook of the tournament. "The Thunderbirds have built something truly special alongside WM and the PGA TOUR, and we remain confident in the tournament’s continued success and long-term future," Camacho said.

Arizona resident and professional world long driver Ryan Gearhart also weighed in on the situation, saying, "It's unique there are no other events out there that compete with the Phoenix Open."

What's next:

Next year nothing will change. The new tour format goes into effect in 2028, and it is unclear when the public will find out what tier of golfers will play at TPC Scottsdale in the future.