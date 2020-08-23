Highway remains closed as crews battle Arizona wildfires

article

A main travel route between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona’s White Mountains remained closed on Aug. 22 as firefighters fought lightning-sparked wildfires burning brush and grass in rugged hill country.

A 57-mile (92-kilometer) stretch of U.S. 60 was closed northeast of Globe on Thursday because one of the fires had crossed the highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Saturday it wasn’t known when the highway would reopen, and as of Aug. 23, the highway is still closed.

Sections of State Routes 188 and 288 north of Globe also remained closed, although SR 288 has since reopened.

Fire crews were battling three large fires burning in the area, including one that prompted an evacuation advisory for the rural community of Wheatfields north of Globe.

Together, the fires had burned nearly 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) with zero containment as of Aug. 22, fire officials reported.

Fire managers used aircraft and burnout operations as they worked to keep the fire from reaching Wheatfields.

