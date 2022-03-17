Hip-hop artist Pitbull to open free public charter school in Mesa

Grammy-award winning artist Pitbull is opening a new, tuition-free public charter school in Mesa.

Perhaps appropriate for an artist who goes by Mr. 305 - the area code for Miami - the new school is set to open at 305 E. Main Street. The site is currently under construction, and is set to be finished in time for school in fall 2022.

The school, like Pitbull's other schools across the country, are geared toward helping underprivileged students.

"God is so big. The law of attraction so real. The building is 305. Yeee!" said Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Pérez.

The Mesa school is part of Pitbull's SLAM! Foundation. According to its website, the non-profit represents 12 public charter schools that serve over 5,500 students in K-13 in Florida, Nevada and Georgia.

Matthew Benson with the Arizona Charter School Association says an additional option for students is always welcome.

"We're talking about Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide. So, this is going to bring a lot of attention and choice for school choice in Arizona," said Benson/

Pitbull's next Arizona concert is at Talking Stick Resort on May 27.

