Hit-and-run suspect spotted inside bar before deadly crash; new jaguar documented in AZ l Morning News Brief

From new details on an East Valley hit-and-run crash that left a person dead to the discovery of a new jaguar that was spotted in southern Arizona, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 4.

1. Update on deadly Tempe hit-and-run

Photos courtesy the Tempe Police Department

What we know:

A 19-year-old woman was inside Tempe Tavern, a bar recently in trouble for an underage drinking sting, before she was involved in a deadly hit-and-run, the police department said.

Dig deeper:

Detectives used video analysis, license plate identification and other investigative work to identify the Camaro’s driver as a 19-year-old Tempe woman. Officers went to her home shortly after the collision, but she was not there. Several hours later, she contacted police and surrendered.

2. ‘Their families need closure’

The backstory:

A dispute between two motorcyclists in Phoenix ended with one biker being shot and killed by the other. The alleged shooter was immediately hit and killed by a car moments after the shooting; police are investigating the circumstances of the fatal collision.

Dig deeper:

A witness claims the fatal car hit-and-run driver was speeding and running red lights, but police have not yet announced any charges against the driver.

3. New details on deadly Little Caesars shooting

Benjaman Visser Jr.

The backstory:

Two Little Caesars employees, 32-year-old Shaquille Simmons and 21-year-old Mary Visser, were fatally shot at the restaurant near Guadalupe and Rural roads in Tempe.

Dig deeper:

The alleged shooter, Benjamin Visser Jr., is the husband of Mary Visser and believed his wife and Simmons were in a relationship, police said. Simmons' family, however, denies that.

4. 'Jaguar #5' seen in southern AZ

Photos by the Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center at the University of Arizona

What we know:

A new male jaguar, dubbed "Jaguar #5," was documented in southern Arizona by the University of Arizona's Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center.

Dig deeper:

The animal is the fifth jaguar confirmed in Arizona since 2011, with images captured by trail cameras monitored by hundreds of volunteers.

5. Valley school district faces hefty repair bill

What we know:

Mesa Public Schools, Arizona's largest district, is facing a $1.4 billion infrastructure need due to aging schools, many of which date back to the 1950s and suffer from problems like failing HVAC systems and roof leaks.

Why you should care:

The district is holding citizen budget committee meetings to increase transparency and community involvement in how it plans to address the immense cost of deferred maintenance and facility upkeep.

A look at today's weather

