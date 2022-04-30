Hologram marriage, decades-old McDonald's, AriZona iced teas: Our top uplifting, weird headlines this week

From a marriage with a hologram of a 2-D computerized pop star to Elon Musk trying to "put the cocaine back in" Coke, there was no shortage of unusual and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and strange stories from April 23-29 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Fictosexual man who married hologram says he can't communicate with her anymore: A Japanese man who married a fictional, computer-synthesized pop singer four years ago now says he can't communicate with her but still loves her.

In this photograph taken on November 10, 2018 Japanese Akihiko Kondo poses next to a hologram of Japanese virtual reality singer Hatsune Miku at his apartment in Tokyo, a week after marrying her. (BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

2. NAU offers free tuition for students with household income below $65K: Northern Arizona University announced Arizona residents with household incomes at or below $65,000 will be provided with a tuition-free education.

3. Nebraska teen accepted to all five military academies; sets out to serve America: High school senior Noble Rasmussen intends to serve his country well — and all five U.S. military academies seem to agree.

High school senior Noble Rasmussen was accepted by all five military academies. (Fox News)

4. 63 college scholarships given to 3rd graders at Phoenix elementary school: All of the third graders at a Laveen elementary school are getting a scholarship to college thanks to the efforts of a local foundation.

3rd grade students at Bernard Black Elementary School being offered the College Promise Scholarship by the Rosztoczy Foundation. (Courtesy: Roosevelt School District)

5. US Army brings birthday cake to Italian woman, 77 years after soldiers ate hers: After one of the final battles of World War II, hungry American soldiers walking through an Italian village stole a 13-year-old girl's birthday cake from the window sill of her home. This week, the US Army returned to make amends and bring her a new cake — for her 90th birthday!

Sgt. Peter Wallis (right), presents a cake to Meri Mion, (center) with Col. Matthew Gomlak, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy. Photo by Laura Kreider

6. AriZona iced tea keeps 99-cent can price despite surging inflation: The chairman and co-founder of AriZona Beverages says he has "no intention" of raising prices even with inflation accelerating to four-decade highs. "Consumers deserve a break."

File: Bottles of drinks for sale in Publix Grocery Store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

7. Garbage collector pulls American flag out of trashcan to fold it 'the right way: When someone put an American flag in the trash, garbage collector and Marine Corps veteran Don Gardner took it out of the can so he could fold and dispose of it properly.

Don Gardner folds an American flag after pulling it out of the trash.

8. Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola next 'to put the cocaine back in': Elon Musk, fresh off of his successful $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, used the platform to joke about a potential new takeover.

Elon Musk is pictured in a file image attending TIME Person of the Year on Dec. 13, 2021, in New York City, alongside bottles of Coca-Cola on sale at a supermarket in an image dated Jan. 10, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Expand

9. Man finds decades-old McDonald’s inside bathroom wall during renovations: Inside the wall was a crumpled McDonald’s bag with the original 1950s logo featuring Speedee, the franchise’s original mascot.

Old Mcdonald’s bags and fries found in the wall of a home built in 1959. (Rob Jones)

10. World's oldest person confirmed as French nun, 118, who loves chocolate and wine: Sister André, born Lucile Randon, has lived through two world wars, the 1918 influenza pandemic, and even survived a COVID-19 infection last year.

Toulon's mayor Hubert Falco (L) speaks with 118-year-old French catholic nun Lucile Randon at the Saint-Catherine-Laboure nursing home where she lives in Toulon, southern France, on April 26, 2022, after she became the world's oldest known person fol Expand

