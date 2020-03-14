Home health care calls on the rise amid virus outbreak

More people are choosing to skip the doctor's office and have medical professionals come to them instead.

"Especially when my kids were younger, I've never liked to have to take them into the pediatrician's office, go sit in that sick patient waiting room or have to go to an urgent care," said Julie Bartolini, a parent who uses home healthcare.

People like Bartolini skip the doctor's office to bypass any additional potential germs.

"We can run rapid strep. flu, RSV, mono, we can check for urinary tract infections," said Tiffany Vossoughi, a nurse practitioner who does house calls.

Vossoughi's company, House Call Health Care, has seen a nearly 30% increase in patients of all ages. She expects that number to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak. Testing for COVID-19 is something she now offers.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

"The good news is LabCorp and Quest just started on Friday and Monday running COVID-19 specimens at their labs, so it is still a send-out, so it's going to take 3 to 5 days to get the results back," said Vossoughi. "But if I have a patient that has a fever or a cough and the flu is negative, I do have the ability to now run the COVID-19 specimen."

Prescriptions are also provided during a house call, so in most cases you can skip the pharmacy as well.

"Depending on what you have going on, we have antibiotics on hand and several other medications that we can prescribe to you right then and there."

Insurance does not cover these home health calls, but you can use a health savings account to pay. Each visit will set you back 145 dollars.