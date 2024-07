article

A garbage truck fire prompted evacuations in a Mesa neighborhood; a man was seriously hurt in a shooting at a house party in Surprise; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 3.

1. Homes evacuated in Mesa neighborhood

2. Man hurt in house party shooting

3. Reported UFO sighting at concert

4. AZ abortion-rights advocates turn in signatures

5. Man sentenced for threatening UArizona mass shooting

